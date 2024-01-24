State Trooper And Bucks County Dad Bryan Gray Dies, 36

A Philadelphia native, Gray most recently lived in Morrisville with his wife and daughter, loved ones wrote. He was a state trooper of five years, serving at the Troop K barracks in Philadelphia, a family member wrote on GoFundMe.

Until 2015, Gray served in the US Army Special Forces as a Green Beret, and toured in Iraq and the Philippines, said a PSP colleague on crowdfunding platform FundTheFirst.com.

The crowdfunding efforts, which organizers said will benefit Grays' wife and daughter, have raised over $100,000 combined.

He had earned a degree in criminal justice from Pennsylvania State University, and enjoyed golfing, basketball, working out, and spending time with family, loved ones said in his obituary.

In addition to his wife Emily Chau and his daughter Charlotte, Gray is survived by his father Frank Gray, Lauren McRae (Chris), and his nieces and nephews, Brynn, Brooke, Colin, and Caden, according to his obit.

Calling hours are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Avenue in Penndel, from 10 a.m. to noon with a memorial service to follow, his obituary says. He will be interred at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.

Click here to support the Gray family on GoFundMe, here to support them on FundTheFirst, or here to read his full obituary courtesy of James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc.

