Dana Nieves gave birth to St. Mary Medical Center's first baby of the year, the hospital announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Drew, a baby girl, was delivered around 2:10 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to staff.

Nieves is also, coincidentally, an employee at the Langhorne hospital.

The mother and daughter were given a welcome basket and a baby seat on behalf of the Labor and Delivery Department, St. Mary's added.

