World Series Game 3 In Philadelphia Postponed Due To Rain: MLB

Game three of the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia will be postponed, Major League Baseball representatives said on Twitter.

The Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in game three of the World Series at 8:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The remaining scheduled games in this year's Fall Classic will each be pushed back by one day, MLB added.

Games four and five, now scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2 and 3, are also set to be played in Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.

All tickets are still valid for the game displayed on the ticket, MLB said.

For more, visit MLB.com/postseason.

