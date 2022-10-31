Will Game 3 Of The World Series Be Postponed Due To Rain?

Major League Baseball is closely watching weather reports just hours before the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in game three of the 2022 World Series.

"We are evaluating tonight's forecast in Philadelphia," MLB wrote on Twitter. "Three independent weather experts have rain in the forecast. We will issue another update after a 5:00 p.m. (ET) meeting."

This is a developing story.

