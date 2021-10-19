Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Simmons Suspended From Sixers Over Conduct Issues

Nicole Acosta
Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons Photo Credit: All-Pro Reels

Ben Simmons is temporarily suspended from the Philadelphia 76ers over "detrimental conduct issues," reports say.

NBA officials made the announcement a day before he was scheduled to play in the Sixers' season opener in New Orleans on Wednesday, CBS Philly reports.

Head coach Doc Rivers invited Simmons to participate in a defensive drill, but Simmons declined, sources told a reporter for The Athletic.

When Rivers asked him a second time, he refused again. That's when Rivers told Simmons he should go home, and Simmons reportedly dropped the ball and left.

Simmons is allowed to return for the next practice, CBS says.

