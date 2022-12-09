Contact Us
Breaking News: 50 Students Pepper Sprayed On School Bus In Suburban Philly
Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett Out For Season With ACL Injury

Nicole Acosta
Derek Barnett
Derek Barnett Photo Credit: All-Pro Reels / Joe Glorioso (Flickr)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is reportedly out of the season after suffering an ACL tear in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions.

The 26-year-old athlete was injured in the third quarter when he collapsed to the ground during a pass rush, 6abc reports. He was able to walk off the field on his own, but won't be finishing the season.

Barnett's departure was announced Monday, Sept. 12 by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who called the news a "big blow."

"I love the way that Derek Barnett comes to work every single day and plays with grittiness and toughness and nasty," he told the media during a conference.

"I'm a huge Derek Barnett fan and he'll be missed."

Barnett played college football at the University of Tennessee and was drafted by the Eagles with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

