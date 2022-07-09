Contact Us
Sports

76ers Forward Allegedly Attacked By Players After EuroBasket Game: Report

Nicole Acosta
Furkan Korkmaz
Furkan Korkmaz Photo Credit: Flickr/All-Pro Reels

A Philadelphia 76ers forward from Turkey was allegedly attacked by Georgian players after being ejected from a EuroBasket game, the New York Post reports.

The apparent attack on Furkan Korkmaz, 25, happened near the locker room after he was removed for butting heads with Georgian player Duda Sanadze on Sunday, Sept. 4, the outlet says citing a statement from the Turkish Federation.

It was unclear whether any charges had been filed but Turkish federation vice president Omer Onan said his team "will boycott the rest of the tournament" if it isn't handled to his satisfaction, according to the outlet. 

Korkmaz signed with the 76ers in 2017.

Click here for more from the NY Post.

