Shopper Set Fire To Philadelphia Store To Steal Clothes, Police Claim

Firefighters were called to the Rainbow Shop at 3142 Kensington Ave. around 3:30 p.m. on May 7. First responders took photos at the scene showing heavy smoke billowing from the storefront.

Now, city police say the fire was an act of arson. The pictured woman was gathering clothes when the fire started in a part of the store "where (she) had been," authorities wrote in a release.

She is accused of lighting the fire and stealing the clothes during the confusion that followed, police said. She is described as a white woman between 30 and 35 with a thin build and "multi-colored" hair.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on the department's website.

