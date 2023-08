Aglaia Zagoreos was last seen at Talbot's, 100 South Main Street in Doylestown Borough, around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, police said.

She was wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt with flowers on it and khaki pants, they added.

Anyone with information should call Central Bucks Regional Police Department at 215-345-4143.

