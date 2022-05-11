Stranger On The School Bus: Man Hitches Ride With Bensalem Teens

"There's a strange man on this bus," was the terrifying message that Bensalem parents received from their children heading to school on Friday, Nov. 4.

The teens reached out to their families after noticing that a grown man wearing a hoodie and a face mask had boarded their bus to Bensalem High School around 6:40 a.m., district officials said.

Parents called 911, and police pulled the bus over at at Galloway and Mechanicsville roads, where Elliott Smith Jr., of Philadelphia, was arrested, 6abc reports.

Smith, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was Smith is charged with unauthorized school bus entry

"At no time was there any interaction between the students and the subject," district officials said.

