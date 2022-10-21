Shooting Threat Locks Down Philly High School: Report

John Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia went under lockdown on Friday, Oct. 21 after violent threats were made online, according to a report by CBS News.

An Instagram user posted an image with a rifle and the caption "gonna shoot up the school at 11:00 am," the outlet wrote citing police.

As of 11 a.m., students were being allowed to move around the building but not to leave or re-enter, the report said.

Only hours before the school locked down, Philadelphia School District announced that it received a $1 million to combat violence at Bartram High, according to WHYY.

Click here for the full report from CBS News.

