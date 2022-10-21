Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Tropical Storm System Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds To Region
Schools

Shooting Threat Locks Down Philly High School: Report

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
John Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia was under lockdown Friday after a violent threat was made online.
John Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia was under lockdown Friday after a violent threat was made online. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

John Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia went under lockdown on Friday, Oct. 21 after violent threats were made online, according to a report by CBS News

An Instagram user posted an image with a rifle and the caption "gonna shoot up the school at 11:00 am," the outlet wrote citing police.

As of 11 a.m., students were being allowed to move around the building but not to leave or re-enter, the report said. 

Only hours before the school locked down, Philadelphia School District announced that it received a $1 million to combat violence at Bartram High, according to WHYY

Click here for the full report from CBS News.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.