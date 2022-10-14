CB West Student Threatened To 'Shoot Up' School, Police Say

A Bucks County student is accused of making violent threats on Central Bucks West High School, authorities have announced.

The 15-year-old CB West student was arrested Thursday, Oct. 13 and charged with making terroristic threats, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department. His name was not released.

Police officials said the teen pledged to "shoot up" CB West in Snapchat messages sent to another student, and also sent video clips about other school shooting events.

The accused student also shared an "organized plan of the proposed attack," authorities claimed. Investigators suspect the teen had access to firearms at home.

The youth was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, though it's not clear when police believe the messages were sent. He remains in custody at a Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials added that the teen had been released from custody in 2021 after making similar threats.

Central Bucks School District could not immediately be reached for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.