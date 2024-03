Sawee Kofa, 27, of Lawndale section, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:30 p.m., city police told Daily Voice.

Investigators said he was shot on the 5800 block of Castor Avenue.

Kofa was pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote. No weapons were recovered from the area and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning, March 4.

Homicide Detectives are investigating, the department added.

