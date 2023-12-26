The Roosevelt Expressway southbound ramp to westbound I-76 and City Avenue in Philadelphia is closed and detoured due to damage suffered in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said.

The area will remain closed until PennDOT bridge engineers and its contractor can make the necessary repairs to safely reopen the ramp, PennDOT said.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use eastbound I-76, Montgomery Avenue, and westbound I-76. Motorists will be rerouted according to posted detours, and are urged to allow for extra time when traveling near the work.

Delays are expected, PennDOT said.

