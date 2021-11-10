Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Ben Simmons Lists Philadelphia, South Jersey Homes

Cecilia Levine
Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons has listed his $3.1 million condo.
Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons has listed his $3.1 million condo. Photo Credit: CenterCityTeam.com/All-Pro Reels (inset)

Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons is outta here.

The point guard has listed his Moorestown, NJ and Philadelphia residences.

Simmons recently asked to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. He purchased an all-black farmhouse in Los Angeles for $17.5 million.

The first residence go on the market was Simmons' Philadelphia condo. The high-rise home in the Ritz-Carlton Residences is listed for $3.1 million.

Simmons also apparently listed his Moorestown, NJ home.

While the home is not yet listed on Zillow or Reatlor.com, an old listing from 2019 was published by CrossingBroad.com

The home apparently sits on 1.6-acre lot and boasts 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, elevator a walk-out basement, wet bar and other luxury amenities.

Click here for more info and photos from CrossingBroad.com.

