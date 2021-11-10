Ben Simmons Lists Philadelphia, South Jersey Homes

Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons is outta here.

The point guard has listed his Moorestown, NJ and Philadelphia residences.

Simmons recently asked to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. He purchased an all-black farmhouse in Los Angeles for $17.5 million.

The first residence go on the market was Simmons' Philadelphia condo. The high-rise home in the Ritz-Carlton Residences is listed for $3.1 million.

Simmons also apparently listed his Moorestown, NJ home.

While the home is not yet listed on Zillow or Reatlor.com, an old listing from 2019 was published by CrossingBroad.com

The home apparently sits on 1.6-acre lot and boasts 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, elevator a walk-out basement, wet bar and other luxury amenities.

