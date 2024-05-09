The pictured drivers were caught on video damaging the park's turf and fields late on Wednesday, April 24, according to authorities.

"The vehicles are distinctive, as one has a purple sticker reading 'Barney,' on the front windshield," Falls police wrote.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Falls PD Officer Dan Matkowski at 215-302-3323 or email d.matkowski@fallstwppd.com. Anonymous tips cal be sent to tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.