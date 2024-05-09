Overcast 50°

Quaker Penn Park Vandals Sought: Falls Police

Falls Township police are looking for a group of drivers who they say damaged the grass at Quaker Penn Park late last month.

Suspects and suspect vehicles

 Photo Credit: Falls Twp. Police Department
Mac Bullock
The pictured drivers were caught on video damaging the park's turf and fields late on Wednesday, April 24, according to authorities. 

"The vehicles are distinctive, as one has a purple sticker reading 'Barney,' on the front windshield," Falls police wrote. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call Falls PD Officer Dan Matkowski at 215-302-3323 or email d.matkowski@fallstwppd.com. Anonymous tips cal be sent to tiplines@fallstwppd.com

