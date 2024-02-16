Pothole Repairs Slated For 7 Bucks County Highways: PennDOT

As state maintenance and contractor crews begin work, drivers should expect possible traffic slowdowns and intermittent lane closures, PennDOT says.
Here's where to expect roadwork in the coming weeks:
Bucks County
- Route 611 (Easton Road) in Plumstead and Bedminster townships.
- Bristol Road in Warrington and Warminster townships.
- Butler Avenue in New Britain Township, Chalfont, Doylestown boroughs.
- Easton Road in Plumstead Township.
- Kellers Church Road in Plumstead and Bedminster townships.
- Mearns Road in Warwick and Warminster townships.
- Street Road in Warrington Township.
Chester County
- U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in New Garden and Kennett townships.
- U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) in Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, and East Caln townships.
- U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in East Whiteland and Easttown townships.
- U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) in East Brandywine, West Brandywine, and Caln townships.
- Route 10 (Octorara Trail/Compass Road) in West Sadsbury and Caln townships.
- Route 23 (Ridge Road) in East Vincent and East Coventry townships.
- Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) in Londonderry Township.
- Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) in East Vincent and East Coventry townships.
- Boot Road in East Goshen, West Goshen, and West Whiteland townships.
- Corby Road in Penn Township.
- Old Eagle School Road in Tredyffrin Township.
- Springton Road in West Brandywine and Wallace townships.
Delaware County
- U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) in Marple, Upper Providence, and Middletown townships.
- U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships.
- U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships.
- Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Upper Darby Township.
- Route 252 (Providence Road) in Media Borough.
- Route 291 (Industrial Highway) in Ridley and Tinicum townships.
- Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Middletown and Brookhaven townships, plus Parkside Borough.
- Chelsea Road in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships.
- Baltimore Pike in Media Borough.
- Bishop Avenue in Springfield Township.
- Bryn Mawr Avenue in Radnor Township.
- Haverford Avenue in Haverford Township.
- Karakung Drive in Haverford Township.
- Concord Road in Concord and Aston townships.
- Duttonmill Road in Aston and Middletown townships plus Brookhaven Borough.
- Orange Street in Media Borough.
- Garnettmine Road in Bethel Township.
Montgomery County
- U.S. 202 and associated ramps in Upper Merion Township and Bridgeport Borough.
- U.S. 422 and associated ramps in Upper Merion, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, and Lower Providence townships.
- Route 100 in Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove and Douglas townships.
Philadelphia County
- I-95 and associated ramps.
- I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and associated ramps.
- I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and associated ramps.
- Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps.
To report potholes or other roadway concerns, call PennDOT at 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visit their website.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.