Pothole Repairs Slated For 7 Bucks County Highways: PennDOT

As state maintenance and contractor crews begin work, drivers should expect possible traffic slowdowns and intermittent lane closures, PennDOT says.

Here's where to expect roadwork in the coming weeks:

Bucks County

Route 611 (Easton Road) in Plumstead and Bedminster townships.

Bristol Road in Warrington and Warminster townships.

Butler Avenue in New Britain Township, Chalfont, Doylestown boroughs.

Easton Road in Plumstead Township.

Kellers Church Road in Plumstead and Bedminster townships.

Mearns Road in Warwick and Warminster townships.

Street Road in Warrington Township.

Chester County

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in New Garden and Kennett townships.

U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) in Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, and East Caln townships.

U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in East Whiteland and Easttown townships.

U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike) in East Brandywine, West Brandywine, and Caln townships.

Route 10 (Octorara Trail/Compass Road) in West Sadsbury and Caln townships.

Route 23 (Ridge Road) in East Vincent and East Coventry townships.

Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) in Londonderry Township.

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) in East Vincent and East Coventry townships.

Boot Road in East Goshen, West Goshen, and West Whiteland townships.

Corby Road in Penn Township.

Old Eagle School Road in Tredyffrin Township.

Springton Road in West Brandywine and Wallace townships.

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) in Marple, Upper Providence, and Middletown townships.

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships.

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships.

Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Upper Darby Township.

Route 252 (Providence Road) in Media Borough.

Route 291 (Industrial Highway) in Ridley and Tinicum townships.

Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Middletown and Brookhaven townships, plus Parkside Borough.

Chelsea Road in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships.

Baltimore Pike in Media Borough.

Bishop Avenue in Springfield Township.

Bryn Mawr Avenue in Radnor Township.

Haverford Avenue in Haverford Township.

Karakung Drive in Haverford Township.

Concord Road in Concord and Aston townships.

Duttonmill Road in Aston and Middletown townships plus Brookhaven Borough.

Orange Street in Media Borough.

Garnettmine Road in Bethel Township.

Montgomery County

U.S. 202 and associated ramps in Upper Merion Township and Bridgeport Borough.

U.S. 422 and associated ramps in Upper Merion, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, and Lower Providence townships.

Route 100 in Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove and Douglas townships.

Philadelphia County

I-95 and associated ramps.

I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and associated ramps.

I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) and associated ramps.

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps.

To report potholes or other roadway concerns, call PennDOT at 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visit their website.

