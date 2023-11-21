Overcast 44°

Police Officer Hurt In Bucks County Crash: Authorities

A Perkasie police officer was briefly hospitalized and a driver is in custody after a two-car crash on Sunday night, Nov. 19, according to officials. 

Scene from the officer-involved crash on Arthur Avenue on Sunday night, Nov. 19. 

 Photo Credit: Perkasie Borough Police Dept.
The officer was headed north on Arthur Avenue near the Perkasie Library around 9:30 p.m. when a southbound Volkswagen Tiguan crossed into his lane, authorities said. 

After an "offset head-on collision," the officer was treated at Grandview Hospital and released, said the department. 

Police said the driver of the Tiguan, a 29-year-old Telford woman, "displayed signs of intoxication at the scene" and was arrested after a field sobriety test, but she has not been formally charged as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 21. 

Charges from Pennsylvania State Police are pending, authorities added. 

