Police Investigate Back-To-Back Gunpoint Carjackings In South Philly

The first victim was on the 300 block of Reed Street when she was forced out of her car by armed robbers around 1:30 a.m., authorities said.

One of three masked men pushed her to the ground, injuring her lip before fleeing west in her Nissan Sentra, said investigators.

Then, around 1:40 a.m., another person on Reed Street was exiting his car when three masked men approached him, police said. The carjackers took his keys, stole his Lincoln Navigator, and fled west, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made in connection with the thefts as of Tuesday afternoon, the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.