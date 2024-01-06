Police ID Boy Killed By Man, Mom Who Told Family He Was Fatally Struck By Car: Philadelphia PD

Dominique Bailey, of Lebanon Street, has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, abuse of corpse, and related offenses in the death of Damari Carter, Philadelphia police said on Saturday, Jan. 6 (Click here for photos of Damari from AIDBIPOC).

Kevin Spence, 30, who lives on the 3800 block of Reno Street, was later charged in the case with criminal conspiracy, murder, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, tampering with evidence, and abuse of corpse.

The city police department's special victims unit launched an investigation into the case on Dec. 30, 2023, following a media outlet inquiring about a missing child in West Philadelphia, police said, despite no prior reports of the missing boy.

During the course of the investigation, various sources said that Bailey had told family members that the boy had been fatally struck by a car. However, the assigned investigator found no evidence supporting this claim, police said.

Bailey was found on Thursday, Jan. 4 and taken for questioning.

An address on the 3800 block of Reno Street was identified, leading to the preparation and execution of a search warrant on Friday, Jan. 5. Spencer was apprehended during the search and taken to SVU for further investigation and later charged.

Bailey gave information on her involvement in the death of her 4-year-old child on January 5, 2024. However, the location of his body remains undetermined, police said.

This remains a developing news story.

