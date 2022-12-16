Contact Us
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police

Police say a mugger threw a woman to the ground and tried to rob her outside of a Bucks County cannabis dispensary.
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. 

The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said. 

She bounced off the window and fell to the ground, where the suspect tried to steal her purse and keys, investigators said. 

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s with curly brown hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue and white windbreaker jacket. 

To submit a tip, contact Detective Brian Oliverio at boliverio@bensalempa.gov or visit the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage. 

