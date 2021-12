A woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday night along a busy road in Bucks County, CBS3 reports.

The 52-year-old woman was fatally struck just before 10 p.m. on Route 13 between Bath Street and Commerce Park Center in Bristol, the outlet says citing police.

Police told the outlet the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

