A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said.

The woman was struck by a silver SUV that continued east on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m., ​officer Eric McLaurin said. She was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

