Warrington Man Sentenced For Sexual Assault Of Three Girls

A Warrington man was sentenced Tuesday 6 to 14 years in state prison for repeatedly sexually abusing three girls between January 2008 and November 28, 2019, in Bucks County, authorities announced.

Robert Pena, 40, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child and one count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

After hearing impact statements from the three victims, Bucks County Judge Rea B. Boylan sentenced Pena to three to six years in state prison on each count of aggravated indecent assault of a child, the DA's office said.

Boylan also sentenced Pena to nine to 24 months on the count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, the DA's office said.

She ordered that all sentences run consecutively, the DA's office said.

Boylan also heard testimony from an expert with the sex offender assessment board in determining that Pena should be classified as a sexually violent predator who must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the DA's office said.

Pena was arrested on Feb. 27 following an extensive investigation by the Warrington Township Police Department, the DA's office said.

Pena is also facing similar charges in Texas, the DA's office said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brittney Kern.

