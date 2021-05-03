Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warminster PD Seek ID For Duo Who Stole $5K Worth Of Electronics From Walmart

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a duo who they say stole $5,000 worth of electronics from a local Walmart. Photo Credit: Warminster Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a duo who they say stole $5,000 worth of electronics from a local Walmart.

Two suspects were caught on surveillance video using a hammer to smash a display case in the electronics section of the Walmart on East Street Road, and later fleeing with $5,000 worth of merchandise around 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 26, according to Warminster Township police.

The two men fled the scene in a red color Honda Accord, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects are asked to contact Officer Ryan Bunda of the Warminster Township Police Department at (215)-672-1000.

