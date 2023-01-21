Volunteer Youth Coach Sexually Assaulted Female Players: Philadelphia Police

A 38-year-old volunteer youth sports coach has been charged with the sexual assaults of two teen players, authorities in Philadelphia said.

Timothy Foster, of the Port Richmond Tigers Sports Association, assaulted the victims on multiple occasions, some of which were inside of his Chatham Street home, 6abc says citing police. Authorities believe there could be more victims.

Foster has been accused of "multiple sexual assaults that occurred with minors while coaching youth basketball and softball teams," the PPD said.

The Port Richmond Tigers released the following statement:

"As you may have seen on the news, an individual who serves as a volunteer for our organization has been arrested and charged with crimes involving inappropriate contact with minors who he came into contact within our community including through his connection to one of our teams.

" At present, we have not received any information indicating that these crimes were committed during our activities. However, as soon as we were informed of the allegations, we took appropriate steps to be sure that the participants were safe and to support the participants and families involved. The Tigers organization immediately contacted the authorities as we do when we learn of any allegation of abuse. The Tigers organization will continue to cooperate with this investigation."

Foster was arrested Thursday, Jan. 19 and charged with Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, Endangering Welfare, Contact with Minor, Sexual Assault, Rape, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Sexual Assault and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

