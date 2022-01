Authorities are working to identify the woman's body found Saturday in Neshaminy State Park by a visitor, authorities said.

The body was described as a black woman between 40 and 50 years old, with the name "Lisa" tattooed in scripts on her upper right arm, Pennysylvania State Police said.

The body was found in the Bensalem portion of the park.

Anyone with information is urged to call 215-942-3900.

