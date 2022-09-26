Viral Videos Show Teens Ransacking Philadelphia Wawa

Videos of a mob of teens ransacking a Philadelphia Wawa store have gone viral on social media.

Footage posted to Twitter and TikTok shows the swarm of about 100 juveniles trashing the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

In one video, a customer even asks a worker if they can still get their sandwich as chaos erupts around them.

"Are y'all gonna make the sandwiches or are y'all just gonna keep recording," the person asks.

"Uh... It's going to be a while," the employee responds.

Philadelphia police were able to confirm there were no injuries despite additional reports of fighting in the nearby parking lot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

