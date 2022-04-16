Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Violent Philadelphia Area Sex Offender On The Loose After Prison Release: Police

Cecilia Levine
Vincent Yant
Vincent Yant Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A sex offender newly-released from prison is being sought by the Pennsylvania State Police, they said.

Vincent Yant, 31, failed to update his Megan's Law information after being released from prison on March 7, State Police in Troop K said.

Yant is registered as a sexually violent predator and has connections to Delaware County, Montgomery County and Philadelphia. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of YANT is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. 

