VIDEO: Bensalem Police Seeking Public's Help To ID Man In Jiffy Lube Burglary

Bensalem police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who shattered the front glass of a local Jiffy Lube and stole multiple items, authorities said.

Video footage from the Bensalem Police Department shows the man stealing an Innova Fix Assist RepairSolutions and a $400 Autel MaxiCheck, around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a mask, gloves, dark sweatshirt, jeans, and boots, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is encouraged to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719 or send an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

