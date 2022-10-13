Contact Us
Victim Found With Gunshot Wound To Head In Philadelphia: Report

Philadelphia Police found an unidentified man shot dead on W. Cheltenham Avenue on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 32-year-old man was shot dead on a Philadelphia street in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a report by 6ABC.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound to the head along the 3200 block of West Cheltenham Avenue in West Oak Lane at around 3 a.m., the outlet wrote. 

Sixteen spent shell casings were found nearby, the report added. The case remains under investigation by Philadelphia police. 

Click here for the full story from 6ABC.

