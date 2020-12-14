Upper Southampton Driver Arrested On Drug Charges

A Bucks County motorist was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said.

Raynaldo R. Ortiz was pulled over for a traffic violation at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 near the 1000 block of Street Road, Upper Southampton Township police said.

During the traffic stop, the patrol officer noticed a strong odor of burnt and fresh marijuana coming from the car, police said.

After further investigation, Ortiz was found to be in possession of marijuana and several other narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Ortiz was taken into custody, processed and later released with charges being filed by summonses.

