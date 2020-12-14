Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Upper Southampton Driver Arrested On Drug Charges

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Raynaldo R. Ortiz
Raynaldo R. Ortiz Photo Credit: Upper Southampton Township Police

A Bucks County motorist was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said.

Raynaldo R. Ortiz was pulled over for a traffic violation at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 near the 1000 block of Street Road, Upper Southampton Township police said.

During the traffic stop, the patrol officer noticed a strong odor of burnt and fresh marijuana coming from the car, police said.

After further investigation, Ortiz was found to be in possession of marijuana and several other narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Ortiz was taken into custody, processed and later released with charges being filed by summonses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.