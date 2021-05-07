UPDATE: Former Bucks County Councilman Found Dead Near Delaware River

A former councilman from Bucks County was found dead after being reported missing.

David Nay, 55, of Morrisville, was reported missing to Solebury Township police on May 5, having last been seen on April 29 around 2 p.m., launching an investigation.

Nay's white pick up truck was found at Washington Crossing Park on River Road in Solebury, unoccupied, police said.

An extensive search of the park land, Delaware Canal and River was conducted throughout the day and evening and extended into May 6.

A search crew from the Pennsylvania Department of National Resources and Bucks County Park rangers found Nay's body in the park around 1:30 p.m. May 6, local police said.

Despite reports saying the former councilman was believed to be armed and was "contending with a mental health issue," authorities told LevittownNow that his death was not considered suspicious.

Solebury Township Police was assisted in the search by:

Bucks County Coroners Office

Marine and Dive Search Units from

New Hope Eagle Fire Co

Upper Makefield Fire Co

Point Pleasant Fire Co

Hopewell NJ Fire Co

Lambertville Fire Co

Morrisville Borough Police Dept

Upper Makefield Police Dept

Philadelphia Police Dept

Bucks County Park Rangers

Greater Philadelphia Search and Rescue

Southeast Pennsylvania Search and Rescue

