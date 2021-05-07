Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks
UPDATE: Former Bucks County Councilman Found Dead Near Delaware River

Nicole Acosta
David Nay Photo Credit: Morrisville Borough Police Department
River Road near Washington Crossing Historic Park where Nay's body was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former councilman from Bucks County was found dead after being reported missing.

David Nay, 55, of Morrisville, was reported missing to Solebury Township police on May 5, having last been seen on April 29 around 2 p.m., launching an investigation.

Nay's white pick up truck was found at Washington Crossing Park on River Road in Solebury, unoccupied, police said.

An extensive search of the park land, Delaware Canal and River was conducted throughout the day and evening and extended into May 6.

A search crew from the Pennsylvania Department of National Resources and Bucks County Park rangers found Nay's body in the park around 1:30 p.m. May 6, local police said.

Despite reports saying the former councilman was believed to be armed and was "contending with a mental health issue," authorities told LevittownNow that his death was not considered suspicious.

Solebury Township Police was assisted in the search by: 

  • Bucks County Coroners Office
  • Marine and Dive Search Units from
  • New Hope Eagle Fire Co
  • Upper Makefield Fire Co
  • Point Pleasant Fire Co
  • Hopewell NJ Fire Co
  • Lambertville Fire Co
  • Morrisville Borough Police Dept
  • Upper Makefield Police Dept
  • Philadelphia Police Dept
  • Bucks County Park Rangers
  • Greater Philadelphia Search and Rescue
  • Southeast Pennsylvania Search and Rescue

