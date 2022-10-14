Two Workers Struck, Killed By PATCO Train On Ben Franklin Bridge: Report

Two contractors were struck and killed by a PATCO train on Friday, Oct. 14, 6abc reports.

The unidentified victims were working on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge when they were fatally struck around 9:30 p.m., the outlet says.

The incident caused delays in both directions, but trains were running close to normal by 10:50 p.m., PATCO said on Twitter.

The Delaware River Port Authority is reportedly investigating and could not immediately be reached for comment.

