Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Two Workers Struck, Killed By PATCO Train On Ben Franklin Bridge: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
PATCO train
PATCO train Photo Credit: Facebook/PATCO

Two contractors were struck and killed by a PATCO train on Friday, Oct. 14, 6abc reports.

The unidentified victims were working on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge when they were fatally struck around 9:30 p.m., the outlet says.

The incident caused delays in both directions, but trains were running close to normal by 10:50 p.m., PATCO said on Twitter.

The Delaware River Port Authority is reportedly investigating and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Click here for more from 6abc.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.