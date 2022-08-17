Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Two Apartments Uninhabitable In Bensalem Fire

Nicole Acosta
Bucks Meadows Apartments in Bensalem.
Bucks Meadows Apartments in Bensalem. Photo Credit: Bensalem Fire Rescue (Facebook)

An unknown number of residents were displaced in Bensalem when a fire broke out in a garden-style apartment building, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, as firefighters were called to building four in the Bucks Meadows apartment complex on Knights Road around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, local fire officials said.

Photos from the scene show a portion of the building fully engulfed in flames.

Two apartments were left uninhabitable and those residents were being helped by the Red Cross, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bensalem Township Fire Rescue - Department of Public Safety.

