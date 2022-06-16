Trio Of Carjackers Nabbed After Crash In Bucks County

A 21-year-old Philadelphia man and two juveniles were arrested after a carjacking resulted in a crash in Bucks County Monday, June 12, authorities said.

The carjacking occurred at about 8 p.m. at the Luk Oil gas station on the 1400 block of Easton Road in Warrington, local police said.

The victim was pumping gas when they were put in a chokehold and punched several times before throwing the keys at the vehicle, police said. The trio then drove off.

A chase ensued along Route 152 when the suspects fled from officers trying to initiate a traffic stop.

The car crashed into a building at the intersection of Route 152 and East Butler Avenue in nearby Chalfont, police said.

The trio then fled on foot, but were captured minutes later with the help of a police K-9.

The same suspects, including Zahir Johnson, attempted another carjacking an hour earlier at a different gas station, police said.

Police were called to the Shell gas station on the 1800 block of South Easton Road in Doylestown after a victim told them three men ordered him to turn over his keys. They tried to physically restrain him but he was able to break free and run into the station for help, police said.

Johnson was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post 10 percent of $500,000 bail. The two minors involved were placed in juvenile detention.

