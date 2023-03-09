Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

These Philly-Area Drivers Can Receive Free Steering Wheel Locks

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
A Kia steering wheel.
A Kia steering wheel. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Adeel Shabir

In an effort to combat theft, police across the Philadelphia region are offering free steering wheel lock kits to qualifying drivers. 

Motorists who drive a Kia or Hyundai model years 2016 through 2021 and are residents of Upper Southampton in Bucks County are eligible, township police said. To get their free kit, drivers should bring proof of vehicle ownership to the Police Headquarters at 939 Street Road anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The kits were donated to the department by Kia and Hyundai, police explained. Last month, the same companies made a similar donation to police in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County, as Daily Voice then reported

At the time, authorities said the affected vehicles lacked certain built-in security measures, like automatic steering locks or push-button ignitions.

The Upper Southampton kits are in limited supply and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.