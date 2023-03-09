These Philly-Area Drivers Can Receive Free Steering Wheel Locks

In an effort to combat theft, police across the Philadelphia region are offering free steering wheel lock kits to qualifying drivers.

Motorists who drive a Kia or Hyundai model years 2016 through 2021 and are residents of Upper Southampton in Bucks County are eligible, township police said. To get their free kit, drivers should bring proof of vehicle ownership to the Police Headquarters at 939 Street Road anytime from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The kits were donated to the department by Kia and Hyundai, police explained. Last month, the same companies made a similar donation to police in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County, as Daily Voice then reported.

At the time, authorities said the affected vehicles lacked certain built-in security measures, like automatic steering locks or push-button ignitions.

The Upper Southampton kits are in limited supply and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.