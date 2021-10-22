Contact Us
Breaking News: Gettysburg HS Student Struck By School Bus, Authorities Say
Teen Shoots Himself In Leg At West Philadelphia School, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Philadelphia Learning Academy - South on the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue
Philadelphia Learning Academy - South on the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenager shot himself in the leg Friday in a West Philadelphia school, officials said.

The incident occurred inside the gymnasium at the Philadelphia Learning Academy - South on the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue, Fox29 reports citing City Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.

Police rushed the teen to the hospital where he was reportedly in stable condition.

Nearly 170 people were evacuated from the building.

It was unclear how the student go the gun inside as students do go through metal detectors.

The weapon was not immediately located.

