Teen Left To Die In Roadway After Car Thief Flips Vehicle In Philadelphia: Police

A teenager is dead and a suspect is on the run after a stolen car crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard in north Philadelphia, police tell Daily Voice.

A 2021 Kia was headed north near the intersection with Rising Sun Avenue just before midnight on Monday, Dec. 12 when the driver ran a red light and rear-ended a Honda, the department said.

The impact caused the driver to lose control, crossing over a grassy median and flipping the vehicle "several times," police said.

An unidentified 16-year-old male passenger was thrown from the car and later declared dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver fled the totaled vehicle and continued north up the boulevard on foot, detectives believe.

The Kia was later determined to have been stolen, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the rear-ended Honda was taken to a hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition, they added.

