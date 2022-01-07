Teen Drowned At Suburban Philly Pool While Two Lifeguards Were On Duty, Family Says

What was supposed to have been a fun summer day took a horrifying turn for 17-year-old Kaylee Alston and her family.

The teen went missing while taking a dip in an outdoor pool at the Franklin Commons apartment complex at Cardinal Drive in Bensalem on Sunday, June 26.

Her family begged the two lifeguards on duty to search the pool, but they brushed them off, according to Alston's relative, Antoinette Wright, on a GoFundMe page. But the girl's family refused to leave before something was done and, after closing time, lifeguards found the girl's body in the water.

The complex has since hired a new team of lifeguards and is redesigning its training program, according to 6abc.

"Kaylee’s death should never have happened," the page reads.

"She was 17, full of life, always smiling, always making tik toks of herself. She loved her 4 baby siblings. She lost her mom when she was 12 and lost her closest big cousin Khris 4 months ago due to senseless gun violence. Kaylee touched so many lives and will be missed greatly."

Bensalem police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment Friday, July 7.

