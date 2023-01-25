Suspected Mayfair Gunman Now Charged In Second Shooting

A man charged in the deadly Mayfair ambush that killed three on Jan. 9 is now also charged with a second murder, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice.

Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 23, the department said. He's accused of killing a 28-year-old man in West Hunting Park on Jan. 3.

The victim, whose name police did not report, was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head on Roosevelt Expressway.

Just six days later, investigators say Vargas took part in the Jan. 9 Mayfair ambush, when three men were gunned down after a shopping trip at the mall on Rowland Avenue, as Daily Voice has reported.

Officers arrived to find two victims — an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old — dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Another man, 24, was rushed to Nazareth Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where he died just minutes later.

The fourth gunshot victim, a 28-year-old man, was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale hospital in critical condition. His status as of Wednesday, Jan. 25 was not clear.

Police sources reportedly told 6abc that investigators are searching for three more gunmen in connection with the Jan. 9 killings.

It's not clear if police believe the West Hunting Park murder is related to the Mayfair ambush.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.