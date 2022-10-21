Suspect Sought In SEPTA Sexual Assault: Police

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected predator.

Authorities said the man committed sexual assault on the Broad Street Line SEPTA concourse around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 black man in his early 20s with a thin build, braided hair, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

If spotted, residents should call 911.

Anyone with relevant information can leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477, or by calling the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.