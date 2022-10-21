Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Are You A Winner? $200K Lottery Ticket Split Between Two PA Winners
Police & Fire

Suspect Sought In SEPTA Sexual Assault: Police

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
This man is wanted in connection with a sexual assault on a SEPTA train platform, Philly police say.
This man is wanted in connection with a sexual assault on a SEPTA train platform, Philly police say. Video Credit: YouTube/Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected predator. 

Authorities said the man committed sexual assault on the Broad Street Line SEPTA concourse around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. 

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 black man in his early 20s with a thin build, braided hair, and a beard. 

He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

If spotted, residents should call 911. 

Anyone with relevant information can leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477, or by calling the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.