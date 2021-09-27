Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice

Suspect Sought In Bristol Borough Stabbing

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Bristol Borough Police Department

The Bristol Borough Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a Monday afternoon stabbing.

Officers found a 43-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper back sometime around noon in the area of 95 Commerce Circle, not far from Mavis Discount Tire, according to police.

Investigators believe the victim had a verbal altercation with a group when one of the group stabbed him.

The victim then made his way to a local business at which time staff called the police, authorities said. Police did not specify the business. 

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was rushed into surgery. 

He was listed in stable condition as of Monday evening, police said.

Police say they have received conflicting reports on the possible suspect, so they are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Davis at 215-788-7813 ext 2425.

