Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Sunglass-Wearing Sex Assault Suspect Strolls Around Philadelphia In Newly Released Video

Cecilia Levine
The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is attempting to identify a male suspect depicted in this video.
Philadelphia police have released footage of a suspect wanted in a recent sexual assault.

The attack occurred on the 300 block of S. 21st Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, city police said.

The suspect was captured on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park, and is described as a black male in his 30s, approximately 5'9" in height, thin build, medium brown complexion, thick beard, alternates between prescription glasses and dark aviator-style sunglasses. 

The male wears a black knit hat, tan khaki pants and has worn either a black jacket or black t-shirt. He wears black canvas tennis-style Nike sneakers with white bottoms and white “swoosh.” 

He frequents the Rittenhouse Square section of Center City Philadelphia as well as the Kelly Drive section of Fairmount Park, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

