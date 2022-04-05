Contact Us
Police & Fire

Steroids Found In PA Trooper's Mail, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Joseph Czachorowski
Joseph Czachorowski Photo Credit: PA State Police

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was arrested Wednesday, May 4 on drug charges after steroids were discovered in mail addressed to him, authorities said.

Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and instruments of crime, state police said.

A U.S. postal inspector and state police trooper conducted a warranted search of Czachorowski's mail and discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate, both steroids and Schedule III controlled substances, authorities said. A warranted search of his home also turned up additional controlled substances.

Czachorowski, who is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, has been suspended without pay pending the charges against him.

He enlisted in the PSP in November 2014 and is a member of the 141st cadet class.

Czachorowski was arraigned and released on $7,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for Tuesday, May 17.

