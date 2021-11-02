Snow Collapses Roof Of Bucks County Office Building

The roof of a Bucks County office building collapsed over the weight of heavy snow on Saturday night, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived at the former Delbar Products building, which is under construction, to find a portion of the roof collapsed due to snow buildup, around 7 p.m at 6th Street and W Spruce Street in Perkasie, according to the Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department.

The property has been vacant since 2008 and is being renovated into 90 high-end apartments and 10 townhouses, Doylestown Patch reports.

Firefighters from Sellersville and Perkasie cleared the scene in approximately an hour.

