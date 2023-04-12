Shoeless Burglar Sprayed Fire Extinguisher In Bucks Home, Police Claim

A Massachusetts man was arrested in Bucks County over the weekend after police claim he drunkenly entered a stranger's home and made a mess with a fire extinguisher.

It happened in Doylestown on Sunday, April 9, wrote Central Bucks Regional Police in a release. Officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Garden Alley for a reported burglary in progress.

There, the homeowner said he had returned from a short walk to find "fire extinguisher powder" all over the floor of his home, authorities said. He checked downstairs after hearing a noise from the basement and found a stranger there, police wrote.

There was a "brief altercation" before police were called, according to the release. Officers said they found 35-year-old Nicholas T. Shubert of Georgetown, Massachusetts "lying on the floor in the basement stairwell," shoeless, disoriented, and "a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person." His cell phone and sneakers were found elsewhere in the home, police claimed.

Shubert was charged with felony burglary as well as criminal trrespassing, criminal mischief, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, per the release. He posted $50,000 bail and is due back in court on May 1, according to legal records.

