Serial Burglar Faces Slew Of Charges In More Than 80 Incidents In Bucks Co., Philly

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for a string of burglaries at storage units in Bucks County and Philadelphia, authorities said.

Alec Apostolou was nabbed by local and federal authorities as he was walking out of a home on Greeby Street in the Tacony section of Philadelphia around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Bensalem police said.

The man had been wanted on multiple burglary and DUI warrants out of Bensalem.

Apostolou is suspected of being involved in over 80 storage facility burglaries in the area over the course of six months.

He has been charged with six counts each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.

Apostolou was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $350,000 bail on the burglary charges and $50,000 bail on the DUI charges.

Police say more charges are pending.

