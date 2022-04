A man accused of raping a victim Sunday, April 24 on SEPTA's Broad Steet Line in Philadelphia has been arrested, CBS3 reports.

Quinetz Adams, 28, was also charged with indecent exposure in two other incidents, one of which happened at a city probation office, the outlet says.

He was reportedly taken to a hospital for evaluation Wednesday, April 27.

