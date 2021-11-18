Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

SEPTA Police Probe Train Assault Captured On Video: Report

Nicole Acosta
SEPTA train
SEPTA train Photo Credit: SEPTA/Facebook

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a video showed an apparent assault on a SEPTA train Wednesday afternoon, 6abc reports.

A group of three girls were caught on video shouting obscenities at another group before punching and kicking one of the other girls on the Broad Street Line train near Erie station, the news outlet says.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel told 6abc that they are closer to identifying the people involved in the assault.

Click here for the full story from 6abc.

